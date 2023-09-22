Airbnb, the government accelerates the crackdown on short-term rentals: a decree is ready

The government accelerates the crackdown on short-term rentals. The proposal to regulate rentals on Airbnb and other online platforms will become a decree, which could be approved by the council of ministers as early as next Monday, September 25th.

According to what La Repubblica reports, the emergency measure should largely incorporate the proposals already contained in the bill presented by the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, with some modifications.

A national identification code will be introduced for each apartment rented for less than 30 days. This must be displayed both at the entrance to the home and on online advertisements and will replace the regional ones in force today. The threshold beyond which renting becomes an entrepreneurial activity will be reduced from four to two apartments. Once this limit is exceeded, the owner will have to open a VAT number and will lose the advantage of the 21 percent dry tax rate.

The proposals have been met with much criticism. According to many centre-left mayors, the rules will not provide any tools to regulate the growth of tourist rentals and thus combat the housing emergency. At an international level, many cities have instead introduced particularly stringent rules. The latest example is that of New York, which with the requirements introduced on September 5th effectively expelled Airbnb from the city, according to what was declared by the platform itself.

Critical voices are also being raised from trade associations. Yesterday 15 acronyms issued a joint note in which they contested a text “harmful to the right to property, illiberal and in many parts contrary to the principles of the Constitution”, as “aimed, without any motivation, to combat the leasing of private homes by introducing an unjustified number of prohibitions, limitations and obligations”. However, there was no protest from Airbnb, which seems not to consider the reform a threat like the rules imposed in many cities internationally.