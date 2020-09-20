In Australia, an attacker who booked accommodation through the popular Airbnb service stole $ 13,000 worth of property from the owner. NZ Herald September 19th.

The woman rented out her townhouse in Brisbane with the help of the service for five years and has never encountered problem tenants. Therefore, when a user without an avatar wrote to her, she did not suspect anything. She was also glad that she found a client, despite the situation with the pandemic.

The man entered the owner of the property in complete confidence, sending her messages throughout the booking.

“In the morning I sent him an SMS:“ How are you, how did you sleep? ”. And he said, “It’s okay, thanks.” And I decided that everything is really in order, since he lives in a fully equipped house, having received the right to dispose of all property, ”the woman said.

However, upon returning to the townhouse after the guest was evicted, the hostess found that all the drawers of the wardrobes were open, their contents were scattered on the floor, and all valuables were stolen. She estimated the total cost of damage at $ 18,000.

In addition, the laptop on which her credit card details were saved was missing. Thanks to this, the scammer bought himself a car on eBay.

Now the police are investigating the incident, and the owner of the house is waiting for material compensation from the management of the service.

On September 16, it was reported that a resident of Kaliningrad set a record for the transfer of funds to telephone scammers – the attackers stole almost 6 million rubles from the woman.