Airbnb Rental | “Now they find they are living in a hotel and have to move out” – Hoteliers are threatened with big fines in Oulu

Short-term renters are seen to be squatting even new hotel projects. Others think that Airbnb operations are even more important for the city. “The situation seems quite impossible,” says the councilor about the argument.

In Oulu the city is threatening large fines for a housing company where apartments have been used for Airbnb rental operations. The housing company Asematorni 1 is located next to the train station.

Threat fines were recently decided by the building board, which wants to completely end short-term rental activities in the building. Three months have been given to comply with the order.

The threat of a fine is aimed at both the entire housing association and eleven shareholders or operators. The largest fines reach more than 30,000 euros.

In total, the fines apply to 15 apartments. Their owners are six limited companies and two private individuals.

Inspection manager of the city of Oulu I met Hoppu justifies the size of the fine by its business-preventing effect.

“The fine must be sufficient because Airbnb’s income is high,” he says.

Many have experienced that the city of Oulu takes a strict line in complying with planning regulations and prohibiting Airbnb operations. According to Hopu, that is not true.

“Other big cities have already intervened before, this is the first case for us.”

Airbnb apartment rentals have been significantly restricted in recent years around the world, for example in Barcelona and New York.

In Oulu, the 2020 guidelines copied from the city of Helsinki have been implemented, according to which the short-term renting of apartments in ordinary residential buildings is limited to temporary non-professional activities only.

Fresh in a legal case In Helsinki, the city did not require a woman to stop providing accommodation in one of her apartments. The housing company appealed to the administrative court, which upheld the city’s decision.

In Oulu it has been seen that Airbnb operations also benefit the city in a situation where for a long time there have been too few places to stay in relation to demand.

Among the hotel projects, the infamous Torihotelli is running out of space, and the Terwa tower planned for the market square is not progressing very quickly either. The empty spa hotel Eden has its own chapter.

“There are also big construction projects coming and going in Oulu. Their employees need temporary accommodation”, reminds the city councilor Eeva-Maria Parkkinen (centre), which took the initiative in the council to change Oulu’s Airbnb guideline to one that develops more of the city’s vitality.

Parkkinen would have waited with imposing fines.

“I would have hoped that there would have been some kind of intermediate form and a compromise solution to the matter. At the moment, the situation seems quite impossible.”

Parkkinen says he also understands the disadvantages caused by Airbnb rentals. Despite them, in his opinion, a solution should be found that serves both the shareholders in housing associations and the interests of the city and entrepreneurs.

The need for accommodation is increasing when big events are coming to Oulu in the European Capital of Culture year 2026.

According to inspection manager Hopu, there are currently no grounds for updating Oulu’s Airbnb guidelines. He considers it possible that the increased Airbnb activity prevents hotel construction.

“It’s not worth building hotels when the guests go to Airbnb destinations.”

Many small studios have been built in Oulu for a long time. Hoppu says that it distorted the housing stock and that the apartments went to this type of rental business.

“The authorities are hopeless.”

Instructions and practice vary and clear legislation for the sector has been expected. Action in court is aligned In the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) a few years ago. Among other things, it was found that the activities of the company that engaged in Airbnb rentals in Helsinki, which included eleven apartments, were unauthorized.

However, the alignment left many questions open. It is still unclear when the rental is short-term and when it is long-term. And how many apartments can one operator have?

Complaints about Airbnb’s operations are usually based on different types of disruption and traffic. The disturbance differs from the sounds of living caused by permanent residents.

“One couple even bought a retirement apartment in Asematorni 1. Now they find that they live in a hotel and have to move out,” says Hoppu.

New guidelines for the sector are currently being drawn up by the Rakennustarkastusyhdistys, where the issue is in the opinion round. The municipalities have also hoped that the field of action and the need for legislation would be clarified at the ministry level.

Hoppu reminds that it is still allowed to rent your own apartment when you go on vacation, for example.

In Oulu some construction companies have recently added a ban on short-term accommodation to the articles of association already during the construction phase. Later, changing the articles of association requires the consent of all shareholders.

On the other hand, for accommodation operations, Oulu is now coming to Oulu with the first housing stock company intended solely for Airbnb rental. According to Hopu, one construction company has applied for a plan change in order to build a house intended for short-term rental in the city center.

“The building must be built according to the same regulations as hotels are built. For example, the requirements regarding fire safety are stricter.”

Both Hopu and Parkkinen think that the project, which is still in the planning stage, is a worthwhile venture. Hoppu says he has persuaded construction companies to seize this opportunity and there has been interest.

Hoppu would also encourage more and more single-family residents in Oulu to apply for permits for short-term rental activities.