The news agency relies on a secret internal document. It states that Airbnb has paid an average of 50 million dollars (41 million euros) in settlements and damage repairs in recent years.

The popular online vacation rental marketplace has a trust and security team to handle these types of cases. Conversations with (former) members show that Airbnb spends a lot of money to guide guests and hosts with traumatic experiences.

That support goes beyond providing alternative accommodation and flights, Bloomberg writes. Airbnb even paid for world travel and dog therapy, as well as for STD testing and psychological counseling after sexual violence. According to an employee, the company fires a ‘money cannon’ when reputation is at stake.

For example, research by Bloomberg shows that Airbnb reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with an Australian woman who was raped in 2015 in an apartment she had rented through the site.

The 29-year-old woman rented an apartment near Times Square in New York with some friends. During the New Year’s Eve celebrations on the popular square, she went back to the apartment earlier. There she was raped by a man under threat of a knife. The perpetrator was caught shortly afterwards, with a spare key to the apartment.

It is unclear how the man got the key. The victim stated that they had to get the key from a shop themselves, without having to identify themselves.

Bloomberg discovered that Airbnb has a special crisis team, which is only called in in the event of ‘a disaster’. sent to the victim. The Australian was transferred to a hotel and her mother was flown straight away. Airbnb paid all costs.

Ultimately, the American company reached a settlement with the woman. From the agreement that Bloomberg saw, it appears that the victim received 7 million dollars (5.8 million euros). The condition was a gag order and the woman would not go to court to hold Airbnb liable.

In an email to the British newspaper The Guardian An Airbnb spokesperson denies that it was ‘hush money’. “In sexual assault cases, survivors can speak freely about their experiences regardless of the settlement.”

According to Bloomberg’s research, Airbnb faces thousands of sexual assault allegations every year. Many cases are suitable to avoid legal action. Still, one victim of sexual assault went to a US court.

The woman’s lawyer, Teresa Li, settled for an undisclosed amount before going to trial. “The only thing that really motivates Airbnb is the threat of bad PR or a nightmare in the press,” the lawyer said.

The company told Bloomberg that the most money is paid for damage to homes. That too goes a long way, say employees. In special cases, cleaning teams are hired to clean up blood stains, repair bullet holes in walls, or cover costs when guests find human remains.

Amounts above six figures are “extremely rare” according to Airbnb. “People are unpredictable by nature,” said Tara Bunch, chief of operations. “No matter how much we try, sometimes really bad things happen. We all know you can’t stop everything, but it’s how you react that matters. And when it happens, you have to make up for it. We try to do that every time.”

