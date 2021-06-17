Airbnb, a seasonal property rental platform, struck a $7 million deal with an Australian woman who was reportedly sexually abused while traveling to New York. The rape allegedly took place on the first day of 2016, inside the apartment she and her friends rented through the platform. British newspaper information The Guardian.

In a note sent to the publication, Airbnb denied that it had tried to silence the 29-year-old woman and said the priority is “support the victim” and “doing what’s right for someone who’s been through trauma”.

The case was discovered by the magazine Bloomberg Businessweek. Airbnb declined to comment on the terms of the deals made over the years. But a confidential document obtained by the report showed that, in recent years, the platform has spent about US$ 50 million annually in payments to users (hosts and tenants). Values ​​include legal agreements and damage to homes.

THE Bloomberg talked to former Airbnb employees. They said part of the job was keeping cases like the Australian’s under wraps, as well as making sure the victims and their families didn’t blame the company.

The agreement signed with the Australian included restrictions on what she could say about the incident. The woman was prohibited from discussing the matter, suing the company or implying that Airbnb was responsible for the attack.

“In cases of sexual assault, in the agreements we reach, victims can speak freely about their experiences”, said Benjamin Brait, company spokesman, to the Guardian

“Our security team worked hard to support the survivor after the terrible attack” declared. “We proactively contacted the NYPD [departamento de polícia de Nova York] to offer our assistance in your investigation.”.

The Australian’s lawyer stated that he had nothing to add to the article in the Bloomberg and that your client wants to remain anonymous.

THE CASE

The Australian and a group of friends rented an apartment in midtown Manhattan. At the turn of 2015 to 2016, they were in a bar when the woman decided to go back to the property alone.

According to a report made to the police at the time of the incident, she was surprised by a man with a knife, who was hiding in the bathroom. He would have copies of the keys to the apartment and the agents couldn’t figure out how he got them.

Tenants said they picked up their keys at a local convenience store in accordance with the check-in instructions they received when renting the apartment. According to them, no identification document was requested.

Police arrested the alleged perpetrator. In court, he pleaded not guilty. The man was found to be mentally incapable and is currently in custody pending further tests.

Airbnb, according to Bloomberg, was mentioned neither in the police report nor in the trial documents of the case.

REPEATED BEHAVIOR

According to the report, the platform’s behavior was similar on other occasions. In 2017, for example, a woman from the US state of New Mexico said she was sexually abused by the host of the house she had rented.

His lawyer, Teresa Li, negotiated a settlement, the amount of which was not disclosed. she told the Bloomberg that these agreements make it difficult for Courts to decide the extent to which companies like Airbnb are responsible for crimes committed on their property.

“The only thing that really motivates [o Airbnb a fazer os acordos] is it the threat of bad publicity or a nightmare in the press“, he spoke.

continue reading