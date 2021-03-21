Sunday, March 21, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Airbnb | Katja Meriläinen’s Airbnb business drove into the wall when the pandemic started – then tenants began to flow from quite surprising directions

by admin
March 21, 2021
in World
0

The pandemic completely stalled tourism and with it the Airbnb rental business completely. Katja Meriläinen, who owns airbnb apartments, still believes in the return of tourism.

Double cloth is an exceptional year in every way. So exceptional that at times it feels like no adjectives are enough to describe it.

The spread of the coronavirus emptied our calendar, silenced public places, and halted movement within and between countries. It’s got to know me, too Katja Meriläinen.

.
#Airbnb #Katja #Meriläinens #Airbnb #business #drove #wall #pandemic #started #tenants #began #flow #surprising #directions

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

El Toralín will distribute points that allow looking up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.