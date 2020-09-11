They only needed to loosen up a bit on the Italian Adriatic coast in Lignano. However the trip in Italy resulted in a gasoline hell.

Hamburg / Lignano – Within the Airbnb house, Hamburg’s Jaenine Dahnke felt dangerous on the primary night time. She complained of headache, nausea, and malaise. Her pal Marcel lastly accompanied the 35-year-old to the kitchen on the bottom ground. There she collapsed and cramped.

The emergency name referred to as made the unequivocal analysis: carbon monoxide poisoning! How did that occur? 24hamburg.de reviews on this in more detail. One factor is for certain: the couple is out Hamburg* takes motion towards the proprietor of the Airbnb house. * 24hamburg.de is a part of the Ippen-Digital community.