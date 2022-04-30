The company told employees this week that they can work remotely permanently and can move anywhere within the country they currently work in.

Doing so will not negatively affect pay, the company said, meaning it will not reduce wages if an employee chooses to move to a city where the cost of living is lower.

In a lengthy email to employees, CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky outlined his new policies and expectations. He noted that the permanent flexibility will allow the company to “hire and retain the best people in the world” rather than simply those who are within the “radius of displacement around our offices”. Airbnb said it has 6,000 employees worldwide, with more than 3,000 in the United States.

Chesky told employees to consult with managers before the change about expectations and added that given the complexities of international changes, “we will not be able to support them this year.” He also noted that “a small number of roles will be required in the office or at a specific location to perform your core job responsibilities.”

What’s new is perhaps a campaign for Airbnb, as Chesky has become a living and breathing marketing campaign for remote work in recent months – a trend your company, of course, should benefit from following the initial, devastating impact on its customers. business in the first months of the pandemic.

In January, Chesky announced that he would be living on Airbnbs, staying in the homes of other people listed on his platform so he could hop from town to town every few weeks. Chesky then said that he thought the biggest travel trend in 2022 would be “people spreading out to thousands of cities, staying weeks, months or even whole seasons at a time.”

“More people will start living abroad, others will travel all summer, and some will even give up their homes and become digital nomads,” he said, calling it “the decentralization of life.”

Now, Chesky is officially releasing employees to do just that. He encouraged those who want to enjoy long stays in other countries to do so.

“As of September, you can live and work in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location,” he wrote. “Everyone will still need a permanent address for tax and payroll purposes, but we’re excited to offer you that level of flexibility. Most companies don’t do this because of the mountain of complexities with taxes, payroll, and time zone availability, but hopefully we can open up an open source solution so that other companies can also offer that flexibility.”

Chesky added that officials are responsible for sorting work visas. They should also expect more in-person meetings next year at a cadence of about “every quarter for about a week at a time.” In the United States, the company will operate largely in Pacific Standard Time.

“Flexibility only works when you trust the people on your team,” said Chesky. “You showed how much you can accomplish remotely. Over the past two years, we’ve navigated the pandemic, rebuilt the company from scratch, gone public, upgraded our entire service, and recorded record earnings, all while working remotely.”

