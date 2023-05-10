Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, in a photo provided by the company. Airbnb (Airbnb/EFE)

Airbnb has presented this Tuesday at the close of the market some spectacular results in income and benefits. However, he has warned that growth will slow in the second quarter and has spooked investors. Shares of the hosting company sank around 10% in after-hours trading.

Home rental company based in San Francisco (California) has reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) which forecasts a “strong” summer travel season. “We expect revenue of between $2.350 and $2.450 million in the second quarter of 2023. This represents year-on-year growth of between 12% and 16%,” he said. in his letter to investors.

This growth is less than that of the last quarters. The company has explained that the nights and experiences reserved will have unfavorable year-on-year comparisons in the second quarter of 2023, since in the same period of 2022 the accumulated demand after the omicron variant of the covid was added. “We expect year-over-year growth in nights and experiences booked in the second quarter of 2023 to be lower than our revenue growth during the quarter,” he acknowledged.

The company expects adjusted gross operating income to be similar to that of the second quarter of 2022 in nominal terms, but lower in margin terms due to higher sales and marketing expenses.

Investors have taken the data to suggest that rising prices and economic uncertainty are starting to weigh on consumer appetite for travel.

record quarter

These bad forecasts have prevented the company from celebrating record results on the stock market in many respects. Revenue for January through March rose 20% from the same period a year earlier, to $1.818 billion, Airbnb’s highest first-quarter figure and above analyst forecasts. Adjusted gross operating income was $262 million, up from $229 million a year earlier and also above analyst forecasts. Airbnb achieved a net profit of $117 million, compared with a loss of $19 million in the first quarter of 2022. It is also the first time the company has achieved a net profit in a first quarter.

“We have had another record first quarter, with more than 120 million nights and experiences booked and accelerated supply growth around the world. We’ve also posted 20% year-over-year revenue growth and free cash flow for the quarter was $1.6 billion. And with more than 50 new features and updates released in the past week, our service has never been better,” Co-Founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement.

Although the figures are very good, the first quarter is the least important for the progress of the company. The company concentrates its revenues and profits mainly in the third quarter, summer in the Northern Hemisphere, followed by the second and fourth. Bad omens weighed more heavily on investors’ minds than accounts. On the other hand, Airbnb accumulated a revaluation of 50% to date, with which many shareholders are making benefits.

Among the trends that Airbnb detects that affect its business, the company points out that guests are traveling more abroad and returning to the cities. Cross-border overnight stays booked grew 36% year-on-year, with a strong pull in the Asia-Pacific region. “In addition to strong cross-border growth, we saw more guests return to cities.” Nights booked in large cities increased 20% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.

Also, customers are turning to Airbnb for longer stays. Long-term stay nights (28 nights or more) accounted for 18% of total gross nights booked in the first quarter. “Over the last three years, we have seen new use cases emerge as guests from all regions and age groups use Airbnb for long-term stays.”

Supply growth has also continued to accelerate, at 18% year-on-year, with increases of over 10% across all regions and market types, with the fastest growth in North America and Latin America.

The company’s shares rose sharply after the presentation of the results for the whole of 2022. The firm founded in 2008 by Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia achieved revenues of 8,399 million dollars last year, 40% more than the previous year and more than double that in 2020. Its operating result more than quadrupled, to 1,802 million dollars. Thanks to this, it went from losses of 352 million in 2021 to profits of 1,892 million last year, the first in a full year in its short history.

The company successfully challenged the pandemic with an IPO at the end of 2020. Demand was so high that it raised the placement price to 68 euros, 44% of the initial reference. In addition, it skyrocketed on its stock market debut and exceeded 100,000 million dollars in market valuation. Shares had fallen to less than half to around $85 a share late last year on fears about a slowing economy, but have rallied this year and closed at $127 a share on Tuesday. title, giving the company a stock market value of about 80,000 million dollars.

