Airbnb comes out in defense of the model of short-term tourist rental apartments and responds to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who last Monday during the presentation of a package of measures on housing, declared that “there are too many Airbnbs.”

The platform ensures that “Only 0.3% of the increase in housing prices in the last five years corresponds to tourist homes“This is stated by Jaime Rodríguez de Santiago, general director of Airbnb for Spain and Portugal, who thus defends himself against accusations that point to this sector as one of the main housing problems in our country.

The manager bases his information on a new study by Oxford Economics (OE), which reveals that the ads dedicated exclusively to tourist activity available on Airbnb in large cities such as Lisbon, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam do not exceed 0, 5 percent of the total housing supply in those cities.

Specifically, in the case of Madridone of the Spanish cities with the most stressed rental prices, “intensive use tourist homes barely represent 0.1% of the total stock”assures Rodríguez de Santiago.

Thus, the OE study estimates that if all listings on Airbnb were returned to the residential market, Local house prices in these cities would fall by less than 0.4% in Barcelona and 0.3% in Madrid.

However, from a political level, housing for tourist use is accused of being one of the determining factors in the increase in the cost of rental apartments. “The regulatory restrictions on short-term rentals that the government is carrying out hastily could result in high costs for families and harm the development of rural areas, small businesses and the Spanish economy in general without solving the challenges of housing and mass tourism,” says the manager.

Rodríguez de Santiago warns that “banning these accommodations means giving hotels all the power to set prices and also generate difficulties for families when traveling, without this going to have a determining effect on the rental price.” Thus, it points out that families can rent an apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms on its platform for the same price they pay for a hotel room.

Take as an example the case of Barcelona, ​​where the moratorium has been in effect for ten years, “and as a result the supply has been reduced by half and while prices in that same period have increased by 24%,” he assures. “In addition, “staying in a hotel in Barcelona is now 60% more expensive”details the manager.

On the other hand, Rodríguez de Santiago is in favor of regulating the sector, but criticizes the Government for not “well applying the regulations that come from the EU.”

“It is important to have a single registry in harmony with European regulations, but the proposal of the Government of Spain goes against this, as it speaks of a national registry and another regional one, which requires hosts to have two registration numbers. registration,” says the manager.

Economic impact of tourist accommodation

The general director of Airbnb warns of the economic damage that the measures proposed by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the rest of the autonomous communities can generate and refers to the same Oxford Economics study, which shows that Housing for tourist use contributes 2% of GDP in Spain and the activity they generate supports 400,000 jobs throughout the country.

Specifically, in Spain, the rental of tourist apartments “generates income of more than five million eurosand additionally general un expenditure of 25,000 million in the local economy”, highlights the CEO of Airbnb.

How much of the market do tourist homes occupy?

According to data managed by Airbnb in Spain, there are 26 million homes, of which 4 million are empty. The homes that are used for tourist accommodation at any time of the year do not reach 1.5% of the total, That is, it does not reach 400,000 units. Of these, 130,000 units are used intensively, or in other words, 0.5% of the park.

For this reason, from the platform they point towards the “need to make regulations that differentiate family homes from business activities. It makes no sense to treat someone who occasionally rents out their house in the same way as someone who does business. Only 0.5% are intensively dedicated to tourist rentals,” highlights Rodríguez de Santiago.

On the other hand, to prevent restrictions from disproportionately affecting families, rural areas and small local businesses, Airbnb demands that “regulations in Spain, both at the national and regional level, are effective, data-based and proportional. A model that stops pointing out this activity as the scapegoat of the great challenges of housing and allow families and rural areas to benefit from tourism, while effectively addressing problems where necessary,” notes Rodríguez de Santiago.

Airbnb recognizes that some cities and destinations in Spain have mass tourism and the concentration of tourist activity is an enormous challenge and aligns with governments in the intention of alleviating the housing crisis. However, “The authorities have focused their regulations on limiting short-term rentals without taking into account important considerations, such as location (rural or urban) or type of activity (casual or dedicated). This has translated into general prohibitions in some cities, extensive restrictive regional regulations or excessive bureaucracy that is expelling those who carry out this activity occasionally, mainly families, without solving any of the problems,” they denounce from the platform.

Airbnb’s regulatory model

The regulation model that Airbnb proposes is based on four regulatory principles.

First, the clear distinction between business activities through tourist rentals dedicated only to short-term rentals and occasional accommodation in family homes that is less than 120 days a year.

Second, a single, harmonized, free and online registration system; according to EU regulations.

Third: rules based on evidence and data, proportionate, non-discriminatory and justified.

Fourth: regulations adapted to the needs of less frequented and known areas, typically rural, in contrast to the complexity of urban areas, and that promote the dispersion of trips throughout Spain.