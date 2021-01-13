Collaborative hosting platform Airbnb will cancel reservations in Washington during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration week. In addition, as reported in a statement, it will block the possibility of making new reservations in the area.

The decision responds to the “requests from local, state and federal authorities“of not visiting the city in the next few days, Airbnb announced, specifying that it banned from its platform” some individuals “associated with the violent protests in the Capitol.

“Today, in response to requests from various local, state, and federal officials that people not travel to Washington, DC, we are announcing the cancellation of reservations in the city area and we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington area, “the company said in the statement.

And he adds: “We will continue to work to ensure that members of hate groups are not part of the Airbnb community.”

The document also notes that they identified “numerous individuals who have either been associated with known hate groups or have otherwise been involved in criminal actions on Capitol Hill, and have been banned from the platform.”

Biden’s inauguration will occur on January 20. The authorities asked that company for the reserve block for fear of acts of violence, especially after the seizure of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

The FBI, National Guard and police are coordinating a security “mobilization” unprecedented in modern history to protect the inauguration ceremony of Biden and Kamala Harris.

Tense moments during the seizure of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters.

The Secret Service is organizing preparations for shield the Capitol and other federal buildings in Washington DC.

Fears of violent demonstrations raised the alert to the highest levels, and the forces of order are preparing in all scenarios.

The theme of the president-elect’s inauguration ceremony will be “America United” and he will participate in various activities with former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton to underline that message of unity, his inaugural committee reported this week.

“At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, ‘America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, unites the country and creates a path to a brighter future,” the committee noted.

