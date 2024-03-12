Starting April 30, Airbnb will no longer allow hosts to install security cameras in the interiors of homes made available to travelers, regardless of their location or intended use. The decision represents a clear change of direction from the previous policy which allowed the installation of surveillance devices in the “common areas” of properties, such as corridors, living rooms and entrances, provided that this was clearly communicated in the rental descriptions and that were clearly visible, categorically excluding bedrooms and bathrooms. Airbnb's move aims to “prioritise the privacy” of renters, following numerous reviews denouncing the presence of hidden cameras inside rented homes, a situation which has led many holidaymakers to carefully check the rooms for these devices .

At the same time, new rules have also been introduced for external security cameras. From now on, hosts will be required to declare the use and location of these devices before the guest makes a reservation. External cameras cannot be used to monitor internal spaces, nor can they be placed in “certain external areas where greater privacy is expected”, such as outdoor showers or saunas. In addition, listings will have to report the presence of noise monitors, tools that hosts can use to check for parties, a practice that Airbnb banned in 2022.

“These changes were made after consultation with our guests, hosts and privacy experts. We will continue to seek feedback to ensure our policies are appropriate for our global community,” said Juniper Downs, head of community policies and Airbnb partnerships. Hosts will have until the end of April to remove security cameras from the interiors of their rentals. If, after that date, a guest reports the presence of an internal camera, Airbnb has announced that it will proceed with an investigation and, if necessary, may remove the listing or the host's account in question.