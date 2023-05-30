Airbnb and short-term rentals, the government prepares the squeeze: “Minimum two-night stay”

The government prepares the tightening on short-term rentals. A bill being worked on by the Ministry of Tourism aims to ban one-night rentals in the historic centers of large cities and in municipalities with more visitors. This was reported by La Repubblica, according to which the proposal incorporates part of the requests of hotelier associations but not those made by mayors, who ask for special powers, and by house movements, who push for a licensing system as envisaged in other European countries.

The text also provides for fines of up to 5 thousand euros for any owner who does not provide their homes with an identification code, to be displayed on sites such as Airbnb and Booking and at the entrance to the house. Those who rent more than four apartments will also be required, according to the draft, to present a communication of the start of activity in the context of tourist rentals, which will be assigned a new economic category.

Despite Minister Daniela Santanchè’s promise to put an end to the “Far West” of short-term rentals, the proposal does not set limits for the number of properties that can be dedicated to this type of activity nor, observes Repubblica, for the maximum number of days of rent. The minimum threshold of two nights will apply in the historic centers of metropolitan cities with the possibility of extending it to other “high tourist density” municipalities. In any case, municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants would be excluded from the restriction, as would families made up of at least one parent and three children.