These metropolises blame short-term furnished rentals for being too profitable compared to long-term rentals, thus causing a housing shortage and a sharp rise in prices.

Paris, Florence, Amsterdam … Twenty-two large European cities are calling for stricter regulation against vacation rental platforms like Airbnb, accused of harming real estate markets and the attractiveness of certain neighborhoods.

In a press release, these towns of the Eurocities network lash out “a dated and advantageous European legal framework” for these platforms. They meet the Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, Thursday in Paris.

The representatives of the metropolises want “force platforms to share their data, which is essential for effective control”, and hold them “responsible for the announcements they publish”.

We are not against platforms, but they must respect regulations at local and national level. It is time for Europe to adopt a new approach in its regulation in order to put itself first at the service of the general interest.Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Parisin a press release

The city of Paris, which signed the press release, has more than 25,000 Airbnb homes.

The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, for her part, wants to regulate digital platforms for “ensure the well-being and freedom of citizens”. European cities blame short-term furnished rentals for being too profitable compared to long-term rentals, and thus causing a housing shortage and a sharp rise in prices.

City centers, favorite destinations for tourists, are particularly affected by the phenomenon. Town halls register a large number of complaints from co-owners or residents: incessant comings and goings, deteriorated common areas, transmission of untimely entry codes and noise pollution.

The European Commission is due to unveil new legislation, the “Digital Services Act”, by the end of the year. It aims to establish a global standard to better monitor and control the activity of large platforms. “Better cooperation between platforms and public authorities will be one of the prerequisites for the proper application of the ‘Digital Service Act'”, highlighted Margrethe Vestager, cited in the press release.