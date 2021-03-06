No Result
AirAsia: We are working on launching the Flying Taxi service

March 6, 2021
Flying taxi service launched soon

Malaysia’s low-cost airline, AirAsia, said it aims to launch a flying taxi service by next year.
“We are working on it right now,” said Tony Fernandez, CEO and co-founder of the company, according to Bloomberg News.
“I think we are a year and a half away from the launch,” Fernandez said in an online discussion at the Youth Economic Forum.
As the company benefits from the coronavirus pandemic, AirAsia is expanding into the cyberspace. Just last year it launched a “super app” offering services ranging from travel and shopping to logistics and financial services.
He added that the company hopes to start operating the flying taxi next year, and it will have four seats and will operate with four fans.

Source: Agencies

