Fire. Airam Galliani, daughter of the interpreter Sergio Galliani, came forward and spoke about Melissa Paredes, the new ‘jale’ of “At the bottom there is room.” This after the viral statements of his father, who stated that he did not know the acting work of the former beauty queen and that he did not even know who he was. Airam was promoting the play she is in, ‘play off‘, when asked about this topic.

“I don’t know her…in person, I don’t know her. Sure, I know who she is, but I don’t know her”, admitted the actress. “I don’t know much about her, really, but from the little I’ve seen I think she’s a girl who’s also on television, in soap operas, I don’t know if she’s in theater, but… I think she’s a girl who does a bit of everything”, affirmed the daughter of the popular ‘nachito‘ in the live link of Bárbara Mamani, a reporter for La República.

What did Sergio Galliani say?

The artist was interviewed along with his wife, Connie Chaparro, while they were promoting a charity project when they asked his opinion, as an actor, on the work thatMelissa Paredesis showing in the novel“At the bottom there is room.”

“I don’t watch television, I’m sorry, and I don’t know who it is either,” revealed Sergio. “I swear. Names or tell me… as far as I worked, I know. After that, I don’t know anyone… (A Melissa Paredes) I don’t know her, unfortunately, I don’t know her,” said the popular ‘nachito‘ in the live link of Bárbara Mamani, a reporter for La República.

What did Magaly Medina say about Sergio Galliani’s statements?

Magaly Medina He used his well-known sarcasm to refer to what was said by the famous interpreter. La ‘Urraca assured that “nobody believes” that she does not know Paredes and that she only wanted to “fuck her”.

“Sergio Galliani has been part of the soap operas in America. I don’t think he doesn’t know (who Melissa is), what happens is that he doesn’t want to comment, he just wants to ignore her… He just ignored her. For him, it’s not nobody does not exist, was not“, attacked the ‘Magpie’.

How was the debut of Melissa Paredes in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The model also appeared on AFHS as ‘Patty’, a young woman who is dedicated to distributing menus. For this reason all her scenes were withjoel gonzaleswhich caused viewers to believe that she could be his new love interest and that it will make him forget aboutMacarena.

Does Rodrigo González think that Melissa Paredes is a good actress?

‘Peluchín’ mockingly referred to Paredes’ acting debut in AFHS, saying that it works for him to play various characters because “he lives acting.” “I think that’s where Melissa stands out best, better than driving… If I were a producer, I would consider her (Melissa) more for acting than driving,” she said.Gigi Miterdefending the work of the model and highlighting that this is the area where it has done best.

“It works out very well for him,” González agreed. “You’re right. She has been a protagonist… When she is in a show giving her opinion and playing her with so much backpack on her back. It is a mistake that many producers make: ‘As she is scandalous, as she is always involved in controversy, she can make it easier for us in the audience’. And what happens? It ends up being the opposite effect,” explained the television presenter.

Will Erick Elera and Melissa Paredes kiss in the series?

‘Patty’ met Joel Gonzales at AFHS, causing many fans to think they will end up together. Due to this, the show “Send whoever is in charge” asked Melissa if the two characters will end up kissing at some point.

“I think Patty is going to bring many surprises,” the former reality girl said at the beginning. But María Pía asked her if she would “play” Joel in fiction and the model replied: “I think that little by little they will discover it with the character. I can only tell you that Patty promises,” she revealed. .

