ININ Games has shared a new trailer online for AirTwisterthe new game designed by Yu Suzukifamous author of Shenmue and many other titles published by SAW who will be a guest of Lucca Comics & Games 2023.

AirTwister will be available from November 10th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The title will be released in physical version for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Today’s trailer is dedicated to the game’s extra modes, let’s see them below.

Air Twister – Extra Modes Trailer

Source: ININ Games