The interview took place during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, where Suzuki was just promoting Air Twister, a title that has actually already been on the market for some time as an exclusive for the subscription service Apple Arcade .

There’s little time left for the release of the console and PC versions of AirTwister but Yu Suzuki and his YS NET are already working on the next project. The historic Japanese developer spoke about his future projects in an interview with IGN Japan, but did not reveal many details.

It’s not Shenmue 4

Since four years have already passed since the launch of Shenmue 3, many will certainly hope that the new project is Shenmue 4. Unfortunately this will not be the case. In the same interview he was asked about the future of the series and Suzuki reiterated his desire to conclude Ryo’s story, but he is still waiting for the opportunity to do so.

It must also be said that if Shenmue 4 were in development, it would hardly be announced on such an occasion, i.e. during a promotional event for another game from the studio, so a minimum of hope remains.

Whatever the new game is, however, you will certainly have to wait for the launch of Air Twister on PC and console to find out more. Indeed, it is likely that it will be announced in more than a few months, when there will be something concrete to show.

For the rest, we remind you that Air Twister is arriving on November 10, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.