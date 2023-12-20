To boot AirTwister for the first time it left me stunned and above all perplexed. In itself, the still image of the menu, with its flying mushrooms and what looked like a ship gave me the impression that I would soon get into something difficult to code, but the perplexity came from the musical accompaniment that started immediately afterwards, completely unexpected and jarring. The business card of AirTwister it is therefore immediate: we are faced with a psychedelic game and the mushrooms on the menu could be an eloquent clue…

Title: AirTwister

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)



Version analyzed: PlayStation 5 (EU)



Type: Rail shooter

Players: 1

Publisher: ININ Games



Developer: Ys Net

Tongue: Italian (texts)



Exit date: November 10, 2023

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: Nobody



Note: originally released on iOS and macOS on June 24, 2022 We reviewed Air Twister with a code provided to us free of charge by ININ Games via PR Hound.

The return of Yū Suzuki

Yū Suzuki is a name that for the younger ones is known for what is the moment is the trilogy of Shenmue (but which for a long time were only two games), and for those who have a few more years to be one of the minds who, more than others, led to the extraordinary success of SAW in arcades, especially Japanese ones. Yū Suzuki he was in fact the key figure who gave authorship to milestones such as OutRun, Space Harriers, Virtua Cop and the immortal Virtua Fighterdespite its more recent decline in popularity, and many more.

And it's right from Space Harriers that we need to set out to find the origins of this bizarre thing AirTwisterwhich in the meantime takes up a thousand other intuitions of the kind, without forgetting a splash of Panzer Dragoon. The gameplay is immediately familiar, it responds well to the commands and it doesn't take long to find yourself clearing out enemies with our trusty crossbow simply by moving it across the screen and shooting lock on enemies and then fire on everyone.

I said “It doesn't take long”? It is not a random expression, because we will soon realize that by the time we are moving among the hallucinated landscapes of AirTwister (we'll talk about it shortly) you will also find yourself watching the credits within twenty-five, thirty minutes. Luckily the team Of Ys Net has seen fit to extend the replayability a bit by adding some interesting extras with a series of upgrades for our darling Arch. The aforementioned upgrades range from the most basic ones like more health, additional or even just new game modes skins for the protagonist. It's not much, it's true, but it's at least a way to not forget the game after a first, very fast, run.

Also because, to be honest, it is precisely this first experience that is the most interesting and important. The above upgrades simplify the experience so much that subsequent attempts will be even shorter. Even on the difficulty front, in the first run there are no particular challenging moments, despite a more than good variety of enemies that attempt to shuffle the cards on the table. One thing is certain, however: considering how much the game costs, its longevity is insufficient.

A hallucinogenic trip

But let's get to the proverbial elephant in the room (indeed, i two elephants) which I have deliberately avoided until now: Valensia and the presentation of the game. If at the first name many who read will have wondered what a Valensiain reality it is nothing more than a person, pseudonym of Aldous Byron Valensia Clarkson, a Dutch musician of whom Suzuki is a big fan. The developer himself made no secret of having contacted su Facebook the artist to compose music for AirTwister. Is the result? It seems incredible to say, but it is simultaneously one of the weak points of the work and also one of those that gives it its bizarre identity.

The soundtrack of Valensia it is in fact a tribute to the rock opera reminiscent of the Queen in a way that almost borders on plagiarism. This, of course, is not in itself a problem, but play AirTwister immediately shows a very obvious problem: the Dutch artist's musical commentary (who is undoubtedly talented) It's completely out of place, jarring and paroxysmal when compared to what happens on the screen. And considering that we haven't touched the visual side of the game yet, that's saying a lot.

Let's take the aforementioned main menu: you will be greeted by a song that is almost identical to Bohemian Rhapsody while in front of you there is an incomprehensible still image. The situation will degenerate to such a point that while she will flow through the skies in the company of Arch and the flying swans (????) the rock opera of Valensia will press on more and more, creating a sense of disorientation which, in all honesty, I doubt was the developers' objective, more than anything else the attempt to give a dreamy and dreamy touch to the images on the screen.

Ah, right, the images on the screen. In reality the screenshots attached to the review do not do it justice trip visual of AirTwisterwhich offers continuous (but fascinating) glimpses that leave you dumbfounded and fascinated. Yū Suzuki he has in fact chosen the path of new weird for the “silent narration” of his creation. There are the aforementioned flying swans that serve as mounts, aliens, enormous more traditional fantasy creatures and others that border on sci-fi, and there are other enemies (especially in design of the bosses) that is impossible to describe with words.

The overwhelming presentation is therefore the strong point and simultaneously the weak point of AirTwisterwhich in an attempt to surprise and show all its wildness and originality, throws in a bit of what happens, even ending up not always having a precise identity. The impression is that Yū Suzuki has a vision of his own in mind and that no one is able to understand it in the same way, and therefore not even contradict it. For better and, unfortunately, for worse.

Who do we recommend Air Twister to?

AirTwister it is recommended and not recommended to everyone. Yes, because as well as the work of Yū Suzuki lives on contradictions, it is really very difficult to answer this question in a univocal way. On the one hand there is a game that lasted thirty minutes in its premiere run (and even less if you decide to play it again), it is also sold at a price that is inconsistent with this last aspect. And yet it has solid gameplay and a truly unique and indefinable psychedelic and hallucinatory atmosphere. AirTwister it's there, try it to believe it.

Proven and fun gameplay

Interesting extras that enrich the experience

Psychedelic atmosphere that will not leave you indifferent… …Both for better and for worse

The soundtrack clashes with every moment of gameplay

As much as it tries at all costs to be replayable, it is really very short