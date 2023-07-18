ININ Games And Ys Net announce the opening of pre-orders for the physical edition of Air Twister, coming to consoles and PC. At the moment, however, it is possible to pre-order the game only in France and the United Kingdom, but it is very probable that it will soon be available in Italy too. We can monitor the sales platforms for the game through the official site.

Before leaving you with a new trailer, I remind you that Air Twister is already available on Apple Arcade and will be released on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And pc the next November 10th. Good vision!

Yu Suzuki’s iconic shooter gameplay, accompanied by a phenomenal soundtrack

Berlin, Germany – July 18, 2023 – ININ and Ys Net are pleased to announce that pre-orders for physical editions of Air Twister are finally open! Get ready to experience the exciting 3D shooter created by legendary game designer Yu Suzuki, the genius behind Shenmue, Space Harrier, Virtual Fighter And Out Run. Immerse yourself in a perfect symphony of classic gameplay and mesmerizing soundtrack, and transport yourself to the creative worlds of Yu Suzuki. Air Twister will be available digitally and physically on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and for download on PlayStation 4, XBOX and PC on November 10, 2023. Secure your copy now!

Air Twister marks Yu Suzuki’s return to his arcade roots: an easy-to-pick-up shooter with inspired design and a stunning soundtrack by legendary symphonic rock musician Valensia, who helped create a truly out-of-this-world soundtrack. common, never before heard in a video game.

Air Twister also offers wacky and unique moments that you won’t find in any other contemporary game. There’s something special about battling a huge, glowing space squid off the back of an armored flying fish while, simultaneously, a glam rock solo reaches its climax. “Air Twister” is a game you have to see, play and hear to believe!

The game consists of 12 uniquely designed levels full of innovative enemies and huge bosses that you will face with five weapons, as you hurtle through highly detailed and imaginative 3D worlds. With each game, you’ll unlock new features and game items to help you in your next game.

Technically, Air Twister features fast, detailed and carefully crafted 3D graphics based on the “Unreal Engine”. Princess Arch moves automatically through the 3D landscape surrounded by strange enemies and tons of inventive graphical effects.

Game features:

12 artistically crafted levels with unique equipment each playthrough.

Over 20 Vanguard creatures and 10 unique bosses to test your skills, and simple controls for a fun and easy gameplay experience.

An epic score by Valensia, a music composer known for over three decades for keeping Queen’s greatest hits opera and rock musical legacy alive.

High replay value by unlocking new equipment, weapons and challenges in the Adventure Map.

But that is not all! ININ’s partner Strictly Limited Games offers ad Air Twister well-deserved limited and collector’s editions. Stay tuned for more news!

Air Twister will be shown at the Gamescom 2023 event

Appointments to see and try this and many other ININ titles will be available soon.