ININ Games announces that it is working on a console and PC version for Air Twistertitle developed by YS NET extension. Currently available exclusively on Apple Arcade, the game will be released November 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Although at the moment there is no information regarding a possible physical release for the West, the software house has announced that a retail edition for PS5 and Switch will be released in Japan.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer dedicated to the game. Good vision!

Source: ININ Games Street Gematsu