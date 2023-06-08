British researchers at the University of Reading pointed out that severe turbulence during flights has increased by 55 percent now, compared to what the situation was in 1979, while the situation is likely to worsen in the future.

Climate change directly affects the jet streams that accompany the flight of the plane in the middle of the air, while the passengers of commercial aircraft are documenting the occurrence of severe bumps from time to time.

It is known among aviation experts that these bumps are common in mountainous areas or in storm locations.

However, climate change leads to an increase in turbulence in an unusually clear atmosphere, due to the convergence of parts of the air moving at different speeds, and the latter is difficult to predict.

Air turbulence leads to fatal injuries in some cases, in the event that passengers are not keen to fasten the belt throughout the flight, and airlines incur great losses.

In rare cases, bumps may lead to deaths, and that happened on a commercial flight earlier this year.

The hosts are forced to temporarily suspend their services when passing through severe turbulence, and going to the toilet becomes prohibited, in order to avoid injuries.

According to the study, this new reality requires allocating investments in order to improve the ability to predict turbulence, so that our flights in the future do not turn into terrifying travels.