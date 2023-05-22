Air travel | Those who fly a lot praise Finnair’s decision on paid hand luggage – “We had to get an interpreter for this”

Finnair’s communications manager previously said that the purpose of the reform is to reduce luggage clutter and speed up boarding.

Finnair ad change the carrying of hand luggage on the overhead shelf of the cabin paid has made many upset.

Still, many people who travel by air praise Finnair’s pricing decision in an online survey conducted by HS readers, because many passengers’ hand luggage consists of several bags and knick-knacks in addition to a bag.

“I’ve been shocked by the amount of stuff people have with them. There had to be an interpreter for this. Flights are late because people have so much ‘hand luggage’ with them. The bags have to be moved to the hold because the cabin is so full.”

Finnair justifies its new pricing based on passengers’ various hand luggage.

“Passengers have sometimes had a lot of stuff, so getting on the plane has been slow when trying to fit the stuff. The flights have been delayed when the goods had to be moved to the hold at the last minute,” Lemmetyinen said earlier this week.

One the passenger describes fellow travelers’ desire to stretch the rules regarding luggage as unreasonable.

“Just this week, I sat on a plane next to a woman who had a duffel bag, a backpack, a laptop bag and then four plastic bagged things in the cabin.”

Some also criticize their fellow travelers for how they tried to make several separate items look like one piece of luggage with special arrangements.

“I was surprised that some passengers had 2-3 vague bags and backpacks with yoga mats and other items still attached to them as if they were somehow an integral part of the bag.”

Finnair has also justified changing carry-on bags to a fee by the fact that unloading several bags and bags from the baggage rack could lead to passengers being late for their connecting flights or the plane’s next flight being late.

“It’s right that there will be additional fees for hand luggage. I’ve been on a ride a few times when the departure turn has been missed because people are flying around with their bags and coats. Increase the price for these, and there will be less glare.”

Finnair the change applies to new reservations from June 1. It applies to intra-European flights. In the past, in addition to a small bag or backpack, a larger flight bag has also been allowed.

Although the reform is praised, some of Finnair’s customers consider it a clear change for the worse in the airline’s service level. Some describe their future packing humorously.

“Sweaty and cramped air travel is expected in the future, when all the clothes have to be put on when leaving.”

Some of the respondents are of the opinion that now even those who followed the rules regularly will suffer from Finnair’s reform.

“Why haven’t oversized luggage been dealt with at the gate or on the plane? I feel that this reform of Finnair’s ticket types is a punishment, also for those of us who travel with the right size hand luggage. In the future, we will have to consider changing the airline again.”

The change is also perceived as a new paid service on flights.

“I fly work and leisure trips about 10-15 times a year. It definitely seems that Finnair, at least in my case, is pricing itself out on leisure trips. Traveled for the last 7 years to Turkey for a holiday apartment, where you only need to bring hand luggage. Now, when I have to pay an additional fee for this too, I will use another company.”

Many of the survey respondents pay attention to the emission effects of continuous flying. They generally see the increase in flying prices as acceptable, because flying should already be cut back for climate reasons.