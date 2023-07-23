Air travel | The popularity of flying in the world is reaching former peaks, in Finland it is not at the level of 2019

In parts of the world, air travel has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels. The development of Helsinki-Vantaa depends on the east.

Prices rise, extreme heat or the tightening of baggage rules have not reduced citizens’ enthusiasm for flying this summer.

Air travel is already rapidly starting to reach the pre-coronavirus pandemic level. On Friday, the Finnish airline Finnair announced better-than-expected results and said that its turnover increased by 36 percent in April–June.

The growth in popularity of flying since the pandemic is not only visible in the airlines’ profit line, but also in the airports.

In June, the number of foreign tourists at Finnish airports increased to 1.4 million, according to Statistics Finland. A year earlier, the number had been more than 1.2 million.

The passenger numbers of the pandemic years 2020–2021 completely pale in comparison to these figures. Instead, before the pandemic, in June 2019, the number of foreign tourists at Finnish airports was 1.95 million.

So there were now a third fewer passengers in June than before the pandemic.

Throughout the beginning of the year, the number of foreign tourists increased to more than seven million from less than five million last year. In 2019, the number was almost ten million.

Globally air travel has been very close to pre-pandemic levels, and partly the popularity of air travel has already managed to exceed them.

The umbrella organization of airlines IATA said earlier in July that the passenger traffic of the airlines it represents in May was already 96.1 percent of the May 2019 level. Travel increased by 39.1 percent from May of the previous year.

According to IATA, domestic air travel exceeded the pre-pandemic level. In North American and Middle Eastern airlines, international travel has already been busier than before the pandemic.

In Europe, international flight kilometers were only 4.6 percent less in May than at the same time in 2019.

in Finland according to Finavia, which runs the airports, the lack of exchange traffic between Asia and Europe in particular affects the recovery of passenger numbers.

“If you look at the pan-European level, many airports have recovered faster. “Helsinki-Vantaa has had the greatest dependence on interchange traffic in Asia,” says Finavia’s director of route development Petri Vuori.

According to Vuori, it is therefore not possible to reach the levels of 2019 on Finnish fields, at least for the time being. Western airlines do not fly through Russia because the country is at war in Ukraine.

“This depends on the world political situation. Interchange traffic will not return to its former level until eastbound flights return to normal. We are on a wait-and-see basis.”

On the other hand, the beginning of the year at Rovaniemi Airport was already busier than the year before the pandemic in 2019. In the first half of the year, 346,660 people traveled through Rovaniemi airport, while in the comparison period of 2019 the number was 322,331.

Rovaniemi has traditionally received charter flights from, for example, Britain. In recent years, regular scheduled flights from several different destinations have also started to land there.

According to Finavia, Kittilä, Ivalo and Kuusamo reached almost the level of 2019.

In 2019 and 2022 the busiest month for air travel has been July. Last July, a total of more than 1.3 million people flew to and from Finland, while in July 2019 there were more than two million international passengers.

According to Finavia Vuori, the number of passengers in Helsinki-Vantaa at the beginning of July has developed as in June, which means that there are still around a third fewer passengers than in 2019.

“We are still a long way from summer 2019,” says Vuori.