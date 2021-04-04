I once took a round trip from San Francisco to London in order to participate in an hour-long discussion about a book. Another time, I traveled from San Francisco to Hong Kong, then from Hong Kong to Singapore, and then the flight home, for two business lunches, both of which were more lunch than work. Once, I traveled to Atlanta to interview an official who apologized for not showing up at the last minute. Then there is that trip to Miami: three days, 8,000 kilometers, a hotel, and a rental car, but during the return trip I was overwhelmed with a feeling and certainty that the person who had gone through all the hardships of traveling to write a profile was too boring to be the subject of an article from this. Type.

I acknowledge this history of free business travel, and I realize that many people will be traveling my column, and that I will be the subject of widespread rumor: Watch the columnist of The New York Times complain about all the wonderful travel he had to do. But I will accept the flogging, because I now understand how I sinned. It has now been a year since a pandemic imposed a worldwide ban on most travel. However, in many sectors that previously relied on face-to-face encounters, sales deals are still being made and networks of relationships are being constructed.

It was said that face-to-face interaction justified the $ 1.4 trillion that was spent globally on business travel in 2019. In 2020, business travel has been cut in half, and our faces are nailed to screens, however, many companies that are accustomed to spending large sums on travel are Fine today. This is a source of regret for my past long trips. After a year of “videoconferencing” meetings and suffering a little because of it, I find myself looking awkwardly at my extravagant air travel before the pandemic. And I think about my time and productivity lost due to travel, my employer’s money, and the pollution that emits from the plane as it flies to that very important event in Key West.

Well, consider all those travels to Mexico City, Austin, Hyderabad, and Washington. How many of these trips would have been superfluous if I had just used Zoom? My personal estimates range from most of those trips to all of them. Flying is a modern miracle, but it is also expensive, noisy and environmentally expensive. Now that video conferencing has proven to be an acceptable way to do business, there is no reason to abandon it when the virus is gone. We can all be much wiser and prudent when traveling to work, even if Zoom is not a perfect and flawless solution.

I say: “We can” because the airports and hotels on my unnecessary trips were not empty. Americans made more than 400 million business trips in 2019. And a lot of travelers like me were probably wondering, like me, whether the benefits of each trip justify all the expense and inconvenience.

I spoke with a number of former “road fighters” – mainly sales staff – who told me that they were often unable to make up their minds about their many moves. On the one hand, the plane travel was terrible. It only takes about two days for a cross-country round-trip flight to reach the destination. Then there is the unhealthy food, lack of sleep, etc. But what choice was there? For many years, it was taken for granted that face-to-face meetings are much better than videoconferencing, for obvious reasons. This contributes to the weaving of deeper relationships and, possibly, better collective decision-making processes.

“I grew up in a sales culture that says, ‘If you want to strike a deal, you have to go see the customer,'” says Darren Marble, an entrepreneur based in Los Angeles who travels to New York once every two weeks. And when the epidemic came, “Marble” did not know how he would carry out his work, as he says: “Working at home was inconsistent with everything I learned during my professional life.” But in the era of “Zoom”, everything went well. Indeed, 2020 was a “successful year”, as “Marble” told me, because his company, “Crush Capital”, recently collected more than 3 million dollars from more than 30 investors, All this via “Zoom”.

It is true that “video conference” meetings are not as strong as face-to-face meetings, but they are not that bad. Then the hypothetical age has its own merits. It’s faster, cheaper, and you don’t stay in a center seat for five hours.

Then there is climate change, the inevitable cost of aviation. Aviation accounts for about 2.5% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but for complex reasons, aircraft emissions contribute to warming the planet by more than what its carbon output might suggest. Then there is another problem related to the cost of flying per use, because only one long, round-trip flight can produce more carbon per passenger, compared to what the average person produces in many countries in one year. A single round-trip transatlantic flight is nearly enough to wipe out the gains that one might make from living without a car for a year, according to some estimates.

In sum, we have found a reasonable and ideal alternative to holding meetings. You just have to log in to your account and travel less!

American writer and journalist

