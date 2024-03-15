Air transport | WSJ: The crash of the Latami plane was due to a mistake by a member of the cabin crew

The plane fell a hundred meters mid-flight, which took 13 passengers to the hospital.

Chilean behind the sudden pitching of the airline Latami's plane was probably a human error by a staff member, says The Wall Street Journal based on their sources.

Latam's Boeing 787 Dreamliner was on its way from Sydney, Australia to Auckland, New Zealand on Monday when it suddenly fell about a hundred meters. When the fall occurred, the seat belt light did not light up, so several of those on board bounced during the steep fall to the roof and then back down.

A total of 50 people were injured and 13 were hospitalized in Auckland. At least one of the injured received serious injuries.

At first the plane's passengers thought the fall had been caused by unexpected turbulence. Latam said its Auckland flight had experienced “heavy movement due to a technical incident”.

On Friday, the aircraft manufacturer Boeing issued a notice to the airlines about its 787 plane and called to check certain levers in the cockpit as a precaution.

According to Wall Street Journal sources, the plane's sudden fall was caused by the clumsiness of a member of the cabin crew.

The magazine according to the staff member had accidentally hit the lever on the pilot's seat while serving meals in the cockpit. This had caused the motorized seat to move forward and push the pilot towards the cockpit controls, causing the aircraft's nose to suddenly pitch downward.

According to the Wall Street Journal, that lever is usually covered and is not meant to be used when the pilot is in his seat.

Latam and Boeing declined to comment to the AFP news agency about the Wall Street Journal's information.

The US Civil Aviation Administration said it had convened its safety experts, who are investigating the incident and, among other things, the instructions given about the levers on the cockpit seats.