Air transport WSJ: Pandemic decline is bringing more than 90 new airlines to the sky, which may now have the opportunity to challenge industry waste

According to the magazine, new airlines are being set up at a rapid pace on all continents around the world.

Over 90 the new airline is due to start operations in 2021, tells the U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal. The figure is based on information provided by aircraft rental company Avalon. According to the magazine, new airlines are being set up at a rapid pace on all continents around the world, from Africa to the Americas. In addition, according to the WSJ, many small airlines have expanded during the coronavirus pandemic.

Few sectors have been hit as hard as the aviation sector by the corona pandemic, which severely restricts the movement of people. The volume of both international and domestic flights plummeted after the pandemic began last year. For example, the number of intra-European flights fell by as much as 73% between last year and February this year.

Read more: Coronavirus collapsed world air traffic, number of flights exploded in China – graphs show what happened in the sky during the first corona year

The pandemic put many major airlines in trouble. Low cost airline Ryanair anticipates the beginning of the year to make a billion loss this fiscal year. Another low cost airline is Norwegian did in turn EUR 1.6 billion in losses last year and has persevered on the verge of bankruptcy since the beginning of the pandemic.

It has not been easy for traditional airlines either: one of the world’s largest airlines, the German Lufthansa, suffered last year a total loss of EUR 6.7 billion. The German government had to recapitalize the company in difficulty with EUR 9 billion.

Alalle however, the plight of incumbents means that start-ups may have an advantage at the end of a pandemic. In addition to flights, several airlines that have suffered heavy losses have had to reduce their routes during the corona pandemic. For example, the number of flights within the United States has decreased by 16 percent since the pandemic. This offers new entrants the opportunity to take advantage of routes previously operated by larger companies.

One of the companies that has benefited from this phenomenon is the low-cost airline Avelo Airlines, which started operations in the United States at the end of April. According to the WSJ, Avelo Airlines flies, in particular, between small and medium-sized airports where competition has decreased or stopped altogether during the corona pandemic.

In addition to small and medium-sized airports, a corona pandemic can help new businesses gain access to more busy airports. Where the departure and landing times of many of the busiest airports have been largely held by large airlines before the corona epidemic, some of the time has now been freed up for new companies.

In addition to national routes, more space has become available on international routes as a result of the pandemic. This has been taken advantage of by the Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways. The company was founded in February 2021, shortly after Norwegian announced the abandonment of its long-haul flight routes. The company also managed to buy problems with wrestling from Norwegian with its old aircraft CEO Bjorn Tore Larsenin according to “historically low” prices. According to Larsen, the company is scheduled to start its flight in December this year.

“We’re going to focus on long-haul low-cost flights,” he describes the new airline’s goals in a WSJ article.

In addition to Norse Atlantic Airways, several other low-cost start-up airlines are targeting the aviation market in Europe. Norwegian Flyr, Icelandic Play, British Flypop and Italian Ego Airways, among others, are aiming to gain their share of the European aviation market during 2021.

Big Losses have suffered from aircraft rental companies. Few airlines own all of their aircraft themselves, but a lot of aircraft are leased from outside companies. As the corona pandemic collapsed flight volumes, so did airlines ’need for rental aircraft. This has led to lower rental prices for machines.

The Australian low-cost airline Rex Airlines is one of those companies that has managed to expand significantly during the corona pandemic. Vice Chairman of the Company John Sharpin according to, enlargement has been helped in particular by the fact that aircraft rental prices have fallen by as much as half since the pre-pandemic period.

Previously, Rex Airlines flew 60 propeller aircraft, mainly from large cities to smaller ones. However, during the pandemic, it has managed to acquire six Boeing 737 passenger aircraft. Now, by the end of the year, the company plans to increase the number of its aircraft with four new Boeing aircraft and expand its flight routes to include flights between major cities.

“The coronavirus made it possible to overcome the obstacles that would normally prevent us from doing so,” Sharp commented to the WSJ.