Air transport | Violent turbulence ravaged the plane: Passengers flew to the ceiling, skulls were broken

Air service|More than thirty passengers received treatment for their injuries.

Dozens passengers were injured on a flight from Spain to Uruguay due to strong turbulence on Monday, news agencies say, among other things.

The plane of the Spanish company Air Europa had to make an emergency landing in Brazil. More than thirty passengers received treatment for their injuries, and more than twenty people were taken to the hospital, according to the US newspaper The New York Times (NOW).

According to NYT, the turbulence caused, among other things, neck and skull fractures when people hit their heads. By Monday evening, five passengers were still in the hospital, according to NYT.

Is quite rare for turbulence to cause so many injuries. However, most recently in June, turbulence caused injuries and the death of one person on a Singapore Airlines flight. At that time, more than 70 people were injured, NYT says.

Turbulence is common on flights. According to NYT, it is usually not dangerous. Turbulence may become more common as a result of climate change.