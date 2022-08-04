Air transport | Travel chaos hit the airline giant: Lufthansa limits the sale of flights due to a labor shortage

The reason for the reduction in flight offers is the lack of personnel at airports and airlines.

German the airline Lufthansa says it will reduce the sale of flights in July-September due to the travel chaos. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to Reuters, Lufthansa said it will offer only about 80 percent of passenger capacity in the third quarter of 2022, which is less than previously planned, before the problems caused by labor shortages.

The reason for the reduction in flight offers is the lack of personnel at airports and airlines.

Airlines have had difficulties, especially in Europe, to cope with the rapid recovery in demand for air travel. Huge queues have formed at many airports due to staff shortages, causing last-minute cancellations and frustration for holidaymakers.

In July, Lufthansa canceled hundreds of flights due to staff shortages. A week ago on Wednesday, Lufthansa canceled again almost all of its flights in Germany due to the strike.

Lufthansa announced on Thursday that the entire group made an adjusted operating profit of 393 million in the second year thanks to the growing demand for air cargo.

The group estimates that it will achieve an adjusted operating profit of more than 500 million euros for the whole year.

However, Lufthansa’s passenger business suffered in the second quarter of the year from the costs caused by air traffic disruptions. The adjusted operating result of the passenger business was EUR 86 million in loss.

However, according to Reuters, the company made a smaller loss in its passenger business than analysts expected. According to analysts’ average forecasts, the loss would have been around EUR 228 million.