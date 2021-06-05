Air transport The United States plans to use biofuel supersonic aircraft by 2029

A new type of supersonic aircraft would reduce flight time across the Atlantic from the current less than seven hours to about three and a half hours.

American United Airlines plans to bring supersonic aircraft for passenger use by 2029, news agencies say. United Airlines announced Thursday that it will buy faster-moving jets from Boom, a U.S. aerospace company based in Denver.

Under the agreement between the companies, United Airlines will buy 15 jets as long as they pass British safety, operation and durability standards. In addition to these, the airline has an option to purchase another 35 aircraft if necessary.

United Airlines, which is committed to zeroing its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, has announced that new jets will use SAF biofuel.

Supersonic machines has not been used by passengers since 2003, when the Concorde used by Air France and British Airways retired after 27 years.

Supersonic aircraft never achieved a strong position in the aircraft market due to, among other things, their noise. They were not allowed to fly faster than sound than on the sea.

Flying faster than sound also consumes more fuel, making supersonic aircraft more expensive to fly than ordinary passenger planes.

British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC however, Boom, the manufacturer of the supersonic aircraft, has said it is convinced that the aircraft it manufactures would not be louder than a regular passenger aircraft even when flying over the ground.