Air transport | The Ryanair strike in Belgium cancels almost a hundred flights to different parts of Europe

Due to the strike, flights from Saturday and Sunday will be cancelled. The list of canceled flights includes several popular holiday destinations around Europe.

Irish a strike by low-cost airline Ryanair’s Belgian pilots in Belgium cancels 96 flights at Charleroi International Airport near the capital Brussels.

Due to the strike, flights from Saturday and Sunday will be cancelled. Canceled flights on the list there are several locations around Europe, including Arlanda, Riga and several southern European holiday destinations.

No flights to or from Finland have been cancelled, because currently Ryanair flies from Vantaa to Charleroi and back only on Mondays and Fridays. Ryanair currently does not fly to Charleroi from other airports in Finland.

In its announcement, Charleroi Airport requests that passengers whose flights have been canceled do not arrive at the airport.

News agency According to AFP data, the weekend strike will affect around 17,000 passengers.

Ryanair’s pilots, among other things, demand that the salary cuts made during the coronavirus pandemic be cancelled, according to the Belgian media, among other things VRT. According to Belgian pilots, the company does not comply with Belgian labor legislation.

The company is asking the pilots to negotiate instead of striking, and claims it has reached a labor agreement with its Italian, French and Spanish pilots.

A strike by Ryanair workers canceled several flights at Charleroi airport also 15–16 July. At that time, 120 flights were canceled and the strike affected about 20,000 passengers.