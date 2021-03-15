Air transport The founder of Norwegian joined the new low-cost airline

The new low-cost airline Norse Atlantic Airways aims to focus on long-haul flights, from which Norwergian, which is undergoing corporate restructuring, withdrew.

Norwegians aviation veterans have set up a new airline called Norse Atlantic Airways with the aim of gaining market share in low-cost transatlantic flights. It is a market segment from which Norwegian Air has withdrawn as part of its corporate restructuring program.

According to a press release from Norse Atlantic Airways, the new company was founded by Norwegian’s founder and former CEO Bjørn Kjos and one of the founders of OSM Aviation, an airline staffing company Bjørn Tore Larsen. The majority owner of the company is Larsen, who will also become the company’s CEO.

New the airline plans to fly from London, Paris and Oslo to New York, Los Angeles and Miami, among others. The company plans to start operations later this year and will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange next month.

The company plans to fill the market gap left by Norwegian’s withdrawal from long-haul flights. Norwegian flew cheap transatlantic flights before the company had to apply for corporate restructuring due to a debt burden and an interest rate pandemic. Norwegian on focusing exclusively on the Nordic countries and Europe.

Norse Atlantic said it plans to use Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The company did not say how many machines it has agreed to rent.