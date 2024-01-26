Air transport | The flight ban of Boeing planes costs Alaska Airlines almost 140 million euros

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft type was grounded in the United States earlier this month when an Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing mid-flight due to a detached part.

American the airline Alaska Airlines said on Thursday that the flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes it uses will cost it almost 140 million euros.

News channel CNN estimates that the loss is significant for a company the size of Alaska Airlines. The airline is not among the four largest in the United States, but it is among the medium-sized companies in North America.

The aircraft type ban has resulted in the cancellation of approximately 3,000 Alaska Airlines flights in January.

“The first plane will return to service on Friday. More planes return to flight every day as the plane inspections progress and they are found to be airworthy,” the company said.

