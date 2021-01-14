Air transport The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency will launch a competition for five routes: a return ticket may not cost more than 300 euros

The routes to be competed are between Helsinki and Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kokkola-Pietarsaari, Kemi-Tornio and Kajaani airports.

14.1. 15:39

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency announces that it will launch a tender for scheduled air services to five provincial centers. The purpose of the competition is to secure the necessary air connections.

A one-way ticket can cost up to 200 euros and a round-trip ticket 300 euros. According to the agency, these will ensure fair pricing and the competitiveness of air connections.

Tendering on the basis of which it is planned to acquire air traffic starting no earlier than 19 April and ending at the end of the year. The routes to be competed have been defined by a working group that has studied the provincial air traffic.

The tender is based on an appropriation of EUR 11.5 million approved by Parliament in November, which can be used to cover the costs of the public service obligation in air transport.

Air connections the minimum is two daily return trips on weekdays. The number of seats on the Kens-Kokkola route, which operates on Joensuu and as a “triangular route”, is at least 50 and on other routes at least 29.

In addition, Traficom will compete separately for air traffic to Savonlinna Airport. The public service obligation in Savonlinna is four years.