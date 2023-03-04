Saturday, March 4, 2023
Air transport | The Finnair plane had to make a stopover in Istanbul due to a malfunction

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in World Europe
According to Finnair’s communications, the passenger was met by the local police in Istanbul.

from Bangkok On Saturday, Finnair flight AY142, which was on its way to Helsinki, made an extra stopover in Turkey at Istanbul airport. The reason was the passenger who caused the disturbance, who was removed from the plane.

Finnair’s communication says that removing a passenger from the plane via a layover is not very common, but it does happen from time to time.

“Usually, these issues are resolved through discussion. However, we always put safety first, and this was an unfortunate incident and, of course, unfortunate for fellow passengers,” says Heidi Lemmetyinen Finnair’s communications.

Finnair will not comment further on what kind of disturbance the passenger caused. According to Lemmetyinen, the passenger was met by the local police at the airport, and the passenger has to organize himself to his destination.

Finnair The Airbus A350 plane had left Bangkok for Helsinki at 8:05 a.m. local time. The plane was supposed to arrive in Helsinki at 15:35 Finnish time.

The plane finally landed in Helsinki-Vantaa a little after dusk, about two and a half hours later than planned.

According to Lemmetyinen, the plane had to refuel in Istanbul, and continued its journey as fast as possible towards Helsinki-Vantaa.

Told about it first Evening News.

