Thursday, May 6, 2021
Air transport The EU Commission is proposing support for those laid off by Finnair and KLM

May 6, 2021
The 500 redundant Finnair employees would receive support of EUR 2.9 million.

EU Commission proposes that the 500 redundant Finnair employees be supported with EUR 2.9 million. Most of the support would be paid from the European Globalization Adjustment Fund.

The aid would help those made redundant to find new jobs through further training or setting up their own business. The layoffs were due to the corona crisis, which caused a sharp drop in air travel.

In addition to Finnair, the Commission is proposing support for the redundant employees of the Dutch KLM. KLM has laid off 1,200 employees due to the effects of the coronavirus.

The European Parliament and the European Council have yet to approve the Commission’s proposals.

