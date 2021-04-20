Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Air transport The Danish airline DAT is coming to operate the route between Kajaani and Helsinki

April 20, 2021
A Latvian company was initially coming to the route. DAT had come second in the tender.

Danish The regional airline DAT says that it has received an agreement to operate the route between Kajaani and Helsinki. The route is scheduled to open on May 24, DAT says.

Traficom announced last week that the airline selected for the route will change as not all requirements were met. A Latvian company was initially coming to the route. DAT had come second in the tender.

