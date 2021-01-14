Air transport The corona year emptied Finnish airports: The number of passengers collapsed by 20 million

According to Finavia, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport last had as few passengers in the 1980s as last year.

Coronavirus pandemic drastically reduced traffic at Finnish airports, says Finavia, which owns the airports. Its airports carried 6.4 million passengers last year, which is 20 million, or 75 percent less than the previous year.

Vice President, Sales and Route Development, Finavia Petri Vuoren According to him, last year started briskly and in January-February the number of tourists increased.

“In March, a global coronavirus pandemic halted the growth of air travel and travel volumes plummeted. During the year, it became clear that the situation will not change very quickly, ”Vuori says in a press release.

Helsinki-Vantaa the airport had a total of five million passengers last year, up from 21.9 million the previous year. The number of passengers decreased by 77 percent.

The airport’s rapid growth in recent years was largely based on international exchange travel, which fell 80 percent last year. The number of passengers switching to an international flight was 713,000. In the previous year, it was 3.6 million.

According to Finavia, Helsinki-Vantaa last had the same number of passengers in the 1980s.

Provincial at airports, the number of passengers decreased by 68 percent to 1.3 million. Direct international flights to the provinces will be interrupted from many airports, reducing the share of international passengers by 72 percent to 334,650.

At Lapland’s airports, domestic travel picked up a bit of an otherwise weak year. The airports of Kajaani, Kokkola-Pietarsaari, Kemi-Tornio, Jyväskylä and Joensuu were closed for part of the year due to the corona.

“2020 was a very exceptional year for air travel after the collapse in passenger numbers and the situation is not easing yet. However, we strongly believe that travel will start to rise again when Korona is brought under global control, ”Vuori says in a press release.