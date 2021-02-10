In the list of measures emptied of their substance without however being discarded, it figures prominently. The elimination of domestic flights when a cleaner alternative exists, by train for example, is well in the bill. Then it’s all about the cursor. That of the government is placed low: for a flight to be abolished, it is necessary to be able to make the same journey in less than 2:30. The citizens proposed 4 hours. A gap that changes everything.

In the 2:30 am scenario, only five domestic air connections out of the 108 existing would be affected, according to the Climate Action Network (RAC). The flights between Lyon and Paris or Bordeaux and Paris are therefore finished, journeys that can be made in 2 hours by TGV. But that remains very meager, compared to the demands of the Citizen’s Climate Convention. Some very busy lines are spared, such as Paris-Marseille. Small subtlety for the road, the government plans to exclude from the list flights departing from Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle, as well as connections to international flights. Applied as such, the measure would only reduce CO2 emissions from metropolitan flights by 6.6%, calculates the RAC.

Paris-Toulouse and Paris-Nice, two lines harmful to the climate but spared

It should be remembered that domestic flights do not even represent 10% of the air sector’s carbon footprint. Acting on this variable may therefore appear derisory. Nevertheless, a Paris-Marseille plane is “a climatic aberration”, according to Sarah Fayolle, in charge of transport at Greenpeace France. “With the train, we know how to do things differently while emitting much less. It would be absurd to deny it, and France is not in a situation where it can afford to be choosy about its programs. In a recent report, Greenpeace calculated that a traveler going to Marseille from Paris emits 53 times more CO2 when flying. Paris-Toulouse and Paris-Nice, the two other lines most harmful to the climate, are not threatened in the bill either.

More broadly, the entire air component of the “climate and resilience” law is reduced to display measures. To limit international flights, the citizens drawn by lot proposed to strengthen the eco-tax on tickets. An idea not ruled out, but postponed to a possible return to the situation before the health crisis. “The sector is on hiatus. We must take the opportunity to reflect on its transformation, to ask the question of the reconversion of some of the jobs concerned, because it is a difficult period for workers in the airline industry, ”warns Sarah Fayolle. L. M.-B.