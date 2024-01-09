Air transport | The CEO of the aircraft manufacturer Boeing commented on the serious danger situation

A window broke on an Alaska Airlines flight last Friday and the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing admits its responsibility for the serious accident that happened in the United States last week.

“We're going to approach this first by admitting our mistakes,” Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told the company's employees on Tuesday and promised full transparency in the investigation of the matter.

A window panel on a 737 MAX 9 model aircraft broke on an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday. The plane had to make an emergency landing due to a pressurization problem, but the passengers on board were not injured.

As a result of the incident, the US Aviation Administration FAA ordered 171 planes of that model to be grounded for the duration of the investigation.

On Tuesday, it was still unclear what exactly caused the accident. However, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicated on Monday that the part was not necessarily attached correctly.

The airline company United Airlines said on Monday that it had found loose parts in its Boeing 737 Max 9 model planes during preliminary inspections. A little later, Alaska Airlines also announced that it had found loose parts during similar inspections.

FAA said on Tuesday that he is finalizing instructions with Boeing for the checks of the planes that are banned from flying. According to the FAA, Boeing had offered its preliminary version of the instructions on Monday, but is now modifying it based on feedback from the authorities.

“The FAA will conduct a thorough review after receiving the revised version of Boeing's guidance,” the FAA said.

There have been problems with Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft models before. Two planes of that model crashed in 2018 and 2019. According to researchers, the main reason for the crashes was the malfunction of the MCAS anti-stall system.

Dave Calhoun took over as CEO of the aircraft giant in January 2020, when the company was recovering from these fatal crashes.