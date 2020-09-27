Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Air transport The cabin benches were torn off and the plane was loaded with electronics – Carrying cargo became a way for airlines to make a profit during a pandemic

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 27, 2020
in World
0

A few lucky airlines are now making a profit in the midst of a pandemic by transporting cargo. Cargo capacity has been sought from passenger planes by removing benches.

Soul

The only ones for-profit big airlines these days are actively flying cargo, not passengers.

According to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal, of the 30 largest airlines in the world in terms of revenue, only four reported a profit in the second quarter, April-June. All of these airlines operate in strong export countries, such as South Korea or Taiwan. As a result, these airlines will benefit from strong growth in sales of technology industry components and electronic equipment due to the strong proliferation of work from home.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

The battle for a Supreme to the taste of Trump begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In