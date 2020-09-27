Air transport The cabin benches were torn off and the plane was loaded with electronics – Carrying cargo became a way for airlines to make a profit during a pandemic

A few lucky airlines are now making a profit in the midst of a pandemic by transporting cargo. Cargo capacity has been sought from passenger planes by removing benches.

Soul

The only ones for-profit big airlines these days are actively flying cargo, not passengers.

According to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal, of the 30 largest airlines in the world in terms of revenue, only four reported a profit in the second quarter, April-June. All of these airlines operate in strong export countries, such as South Korea or Taiwan. As a result, these airlines will benefit from strong growth in sales of technology industry components and electronic equipment due to the strong proliferation of work from home.