Air transport | The baby born on the flight on Friday was the second in Finnair’s history

Air service|Finnair flights are prepared for births, although they are rare. Before Friday, the company’s flight had given birth once before.

Although giving birth on an airplane is a rare event, Finnair has also prepared for it.

“Every flight comes with a ‘basic delivery kit’, which includes, for example, cloth towels and sterile scissors with which you can cut the umbilical cord,” says Finnair’s director of communications Days Tallqvist.

In addition to the birth kit, the staff has first aid training and it is possible to get medical advice through the cockpit, Tallqvist says. If necessary, professional help can also be called from among the passengers.

On the Finnair flight to Paris born in friday morning baby The company’s flight has given birth once before: a Swedish woman gave birth in 2008 on a flight from Bangkok to Helsinki.

If if first aid is needed on board the plane, the decision to continue the flight is made on a case-by-case basis. A more typical situation than childbirth is, for example, a plane passenger having a seizure.

“The alternatives are to fly the flight normally or make a stopover,” Tallqvist says.

According to Tallqvist, the decision to land is influenced, for example, by where we are, what has happened and what kind of medical facilities are available on the flight.

Friday according to Tallqvist, the birth took place about an hour before landing. The plane landed in Paris according to its route. Even during the birth almost twenty years ago, it was precisely decided not to make a layover.

In 2008, a baby born on a flight was born over Kazakhstan, and a stopover in Moscow had been considered. At that time, two doctors and nurses who assisted in the birth had traveled on the same flight.

In a recent case of childbirth, helping hands were also found among air passengers: a rescuer living in Hyvinkää and working in Kerava Olli Paavola attended the birth.

For births however, let’s prepare in advance for flights. Finnair restricts the travel of pregnant women as the calculated time approaches.

Flights of more than two hours can be taken until the end of the 36th week of pregnancy, and flights of less than two hours can be taken until the end of the 38th week of pregnancy. Both limits require that the pregnancy has progressed normally and that it is not a multiple pregnancy. In multiple pregnancies, you can fly until the end of the 32nd week.

If you plan to travel after the 32nd week of pregnancy on flights of more than six hours, you must provide Finnair with a medical certificate that the pregnancy has progressed normally.

Tallqvist advises you to familiarize yourself with the airline’s instructions online in advance if you are concerned about your own health. In addition, for example, the necessary medicines should be taken in hand luggage.

“A customer with health challenges should remember that a flight is always a burden on the body.”