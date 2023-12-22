Air transport | The airline, which was allegedly established to transport asylum seekers, starts offering flights from Turkey to Finland

According to its website, the company that goes by the name Southwind Airlines offers flights from Turkey to nine different countries next year.

Russian allegedly founded in 2022, Southwind Airlines plans to start flying between Turkey and Finland in April next year. It turns out the airline from the website.

Next year's flight routes from Turkey to nine different countries are listed on the website. According to the website, the company has offered flights from Turkey to four countries in 2023.

According to the website, flights between Antalya and Helsinki will start on April 22. According to the website, the flights run until September 21. Flights on the route cannot currently be booked via the website, as is the case with almost all other destinations. According to the website, flights can be booked from Antalya for next spring to, for example, Edinburgh, Berlin and Zurich.

Germany's the biggest magazine Bild reported on Friday that Russia allegedly set up Southwind Airlines to transport migrants from Turkey to Belarus, from where they are further diverted in the direction of Europe.

The company, which goes by the name Southwind Airlines, was founded shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The company's headquarters are in Antalya, Turkey.

According to Bild, three of the airline's passenger planes and most of the staff are from Nordwind Airlines, which operates in Russia. Behind it is the travel agency Pegas Touristik, whose owners are Turks with Russian citizenship.

According to Bild's investigations, Southwind Airlines was created to deliver illegal immigrants to Europe via Minsk.

Finland the asylum seekers who came through the eastern border at the end of the year say that they originally came to Russia or Belarus from the Middle East. Often the trips are organized by human traffickers who charge their victims up to thousands of dollars in fees.