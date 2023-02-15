Air transport | The airline Lufthansa has canceled all its flights due to a widespread disruption, which also affects Finland

According to AFP, it is a widespread disturbance.

German On Wednesday, the airline Lufthansa had to cancel and delay flights due to an IT malfunction, reports news agency AFP. According to the news agency Bloomberg, the company has canceled all its flights.

According to the Reuters news agency, the cause of the problem is a damaged communication cable in Frankfurt. The cable of the Deutsche Telekom telecommunications company was damaged during the construction work.

According to Lufthansa, it will take until Wednesday afternoon to fix the problems.

Bloomberg’s according to so far it is not clear whether the planes currently in the air will have to land due to problems.

According to AFP, it is a widespread disturbance. However, the company did not specify at which airports flights had to be cancelled. The company announced the disruption on Twitter.

Lufthansa is one of the world’s largest airlines. Its main airport is located in Frankfurt, Germany.

Problem also affects Helsinki-Vantaa flights. Lufthansa flights at Helsinki-Vantaa have either been postponed or canceled due to the problem.