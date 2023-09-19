Air transport, Ryanair wins

An amendment arrives from the Government to the asset decree which concerns the rule against expensive flights. The fundamental point is that the initially imagined maximum price skips. A victory, therefore, for Ryanair, which had spent all its efforts to avoid a rule that would definitively be “rubbish”. And a defeat for the government which is once again forced to measure itself against European standards (and we’ll see what happens with the banks). The amendment aims to improve the effectiveness of the law and in particular to strengthen the powers of the Antitrust. The amendment strengthens the powers of the Authority which can intervene in a concrete manner with respect to any abuses linked to the increase in fares on routes where territorial continuity is not foreseen, in emergency or catastrophic situations and when the average price of tickets exceeds 200 %.

“For the purposes of starting the procedure – we read in the amendment – the Authority may take into account the fact that the conduct referred to in paragraph 1 is: practiced on national routes connecting with the islands; during a peak period of demand linked to seasonality or in conjunction with a national state of emergency; lead to a sales price of the ticket or ancillary services, in the last week before the flight, higher than the average flight fare by more than 200 percent.”

But not only. The Antitrust can also intervene through an investigation into the method of profiling users through algorithms to determine a tariff. For routes – practiced on national routes connecting with the islands and during a period of peak demand linked to seasonality or in conjunction with a national state of emergency – “The use of automated rate determination procedures based on web profiling activities is prohibited of the user or on the type of electronic devices used for bookings, when it involves a prejudice to the economic behavior of the user”. Furthermore, with the Government’s amendment, the transparency and knowledge of the criteria used by airports for the granting subsidies for the development of routes, attributing new monitoring powers to the Regulatory Authority Transport.

