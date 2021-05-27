Air transport Russia did not allow an Austrian plane to fly to Moscow without visiting Belarusian airspace, the airline canceled its flight

Russia has set out to defend its ally Belarus against EU sanctions.

Lufthansan Austrian Airlines said on Thursday that Russia did not allow its plane to land in Moscow without first flying through Belarusian airspace, news agencies said.

The airline therefore had to cancel its flight from Vienna to Moscow.

Earlier this week, the EU recommended that airlines from its member states avoid Belarusian airspace. The recommendation is a reaction to that Belarus forced a Ryanair passenger plane to land in Minsk on Sunday and arrested the reporter on the flight.

West condemned the act in harsh words and imposed sanctions on Belarus and restricted flights. However, Russia has defended its ally Belarus and is now apparently trying to get EU countries to lift the flight ban.

French Air France also had to cancel its flight from Paris to Moscow on Wednesday after Russia demanded it use Belarusian airspace.

“Russia’s reaction is completely incomprehensible to us,” the Austrian Foreign Ministry commented on Russia’s demands in the press release.

International the civil aviation organization ICAO met on Thursday and is expected to launch an investigation into Belarus’s actions.

According to an ICAO spokesperson, the organisation’s 36-member council will hold an extraordinary emergency meeting to discuss the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk. However, the organization did not confirm in advance what action it might take.

The organization reminded on Twitter on Wednesday that its role is not to punish member states.

“We want to remind those who demand that we punish that country that our organization has never been given such a role or ability,” it tweeted.