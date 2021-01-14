Air transport Norwegian, which is suffering from severe financial difficulties, will stop long-haul flights

The company does not believe that demand for long-haul flights will return to normal in the near future.

In the bad Norwegian, a financially distressed airline, announces that its government has decided to stop long-haul flights. In the future, the company will therefore focus on shorter flights in the Nordic countries and Europe with smaller aircraft.

The company has applied for corporate restructuring aimed at rehabilitating its “viable” business.

“Our short flights have always been the backbone of Norwegian and will form a flexible basis for our business model in the future,” says the CEO. Jacob Schram in the bulletin. The company does not believe that demand for long-haul flights will return to normal in the near future.

Managing director According to Schram, the new business model marks a new beginning for the company. The intention is also to reduce the company’s debt burden by NOK 20 billion, or EUR 1.9 billion.

The company also says it is still trying to negotiate emergency funding with the Norwegian state.