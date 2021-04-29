Air transport Norwegian expects demand for flights to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023-24

Norwegian said on Thursday that its corporate restructuring process is close to success.

Norwegian low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle estimates that demand for short-haul flights in Europe will return in 2023 or 2024 to the level it was before the corona pandemic began.

The low-cost airline announced the outlook for European air traffic on Thursday in connection with the January-March earnings announcement.

Norwegian made a loss of NOK 1.2 billion (EUR 120 million) in the first quarter. At the same time last year, the loss was SEK 3.3 billion. The company’s net sales were SEK 225.3 million, or 96 percent lower than in the comparison period.

Norwegian said in its interim report that it does not expect short-haul demand in Europe to return to 2019 levels before 2023 or 2024. The company said it will increase its capacity back on the market at a pace consistent with this estimate.

Norwegian currently flies nine aircraft, mainly on routes within Norway. Prior to the pandemic, the company flew an extensive route network across Europe and from Europe to North and South America and the Middle East.

When tourism restrictions are eased, Norwegian said it will increase the number of planes in flight to about fifty this year and about seventy next year.

Norwegian, which expanded with debt, had to apply for corporate restructuring in December last year. On Thursday, Norwegian said its corporate restructuring process in Ireland and Norway is close to success. The company is due to complete a corporate restructuring at the end of May.