Air transport Media and Flightradar24: An aircraft lost in Indonesia – before disappearing from the radar, the aircraft quickly lost altitude

Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 has disappeared from flight radar, they say Deutsche Welle and CNN Indonesia. The plane was on its way from the Indonesian capital Jakarta to Pontianak in Borneo.

The connection to the plane was lost in the West Kalimantan province. Before disappearing, the plane quickly lost altitude.

In a statement, Sriwijaya Air said it was still gathering more information about the flight before making a statement.

Shortly before its disappearance, the plane had taken off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport near Jakarta.

According to the following Flightradar24 website, the lost aircraft is a Boeing 737-500. Flightradarin from the site shows how flight tracking has been discontinued soon after it took off.

Flightradar24 says on Twitter that flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet (over 3,000 meters) in less than a minute, about four minutes after leaving Jakarta”.

