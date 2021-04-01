Air transport Lufthansa plans a capital injection of EUR 5.5 billion

The German company would repay the German State interest subsidy with capital.

German Deutsche Lufthansa says it is seeking permission from its shareholders to increase its capital by as much as € 5.5 billion.

The matter will be discussed at Lufthansa’s Annual General Meeting in May.

According to Lufthansa, the possible capital injection would mainly repay the aid to the German State Stabilization Fund.

The fund’s € 9 billion support package saved Lufthansa from collapsing last year when an interest rate pandemic halted air traffic. The interest rate on the subsidized loan is to rise and Lufthansa may therefore receive more favorable financing through a capital increase.

As a result of the aid package, the German State owns 20% of Lufthansa. In addition, the package limits the company’s expansion and management fees.

Lufthansa shares fell three percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Thursday.